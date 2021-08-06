VIDEO: A Mechanic Transforms a Russian Junker into a Flame-Throwing ‘Hot Rod’

A Russian technician has created a design that transforms an old Soviet-era automobile into a road-ready flamethrower.

Vahan Mikaelyan refers to it as his “Dragon,” and claims that it is the world’s first conventional production car capable of spewing fire in a forward movement.

As the automobile sits in a garage doorway, video footage shows massive flame-jets erupting from two of the car’s four headlights and hitting a brick wall some 25 feet distant.

“Prigotov’sya!” yells a voice from behind the camera. Prepare yourself! Then the inferno breaks out.

The vehicle will be used to burn a competing car in a forthcoming race, according to Mikaelyan of Krasnodar.

“You have seen the terrible fire that my Dragon spew, my friends. As a result, we shall burn the loser car with the Dragon on August 15th. Improve your automobiles! According to an English translation of words he shared on social media, he remarked, “There will be a fierce vehicle war.”

On Reddit, Mikaelyan posted a few seconds of video. The rest of Zenger’s test footage was recovered, and it showed flame jets at the outer headlight bezels blasting fire.

His engineering upgrade isn’t visible in the footage, but it isn’t silent.

It’s unclear whether the car modification is legal in Russia, but similar devices have been lawful in another country for at least six years: South Africa has allowed a company to sell flame-throwing jets that can be installed on the sides of vehicles to dissuade carjackers. Mannequins on fire after fuel jets shoot flaming gasoline from under a car’s driver’s side door, according to a government video distributed to media outlets in 2015.

The “Dragon” isn’t Mikaelyan’s first bespoke vehicle. He created a monster truck with enormous wagon wheels and an eight-legged automobile that looks like a spider.

Mikaelyan’s concept employed an outdated VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, also known as the Lada 1600 outside of Russia and Ukraine since its launch in the early 1970s. During the Cold War, it was a mainstay of the Soviet Union and was produced for more than 30 years.

In 2004, AvtoVAZ, the Lada’s manufacturer, rebranded all of its products as “Lada.” In 2017, it became a Groupe Renault brand.

