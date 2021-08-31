VIDEO: A Japanese lab uses a 3D printer to make expensive Wagyu beef.

Scientists can now print meat and consume it at the same time.

A team of researchers employed stem cells extracted from Japanese Wagyu cows to 3D-print a meat substitute with muscle, fat, and blood vessels arranged to imitate the obscenely expensive steak.

The bioprinted meat looks and tastes like regular beef, but it’s still experimental and not fit for human consumption. “Further elaboration will be required because the displayed produced steak-like tissue is a little portion and inedible,” researchers from Osaka University said.

They admitted that “printing scalability, edibility of the culture, and cell-printing-related materials” were still a long way off.

On August 24, their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Wagyu beef, which comes from Japanese cattle of the same name, is known for its “marbling,” or “sashi” in Japanese. Its fine lipid and protein patterns set it apart from coarser American beef. Wagyu prime cuts can cost anything from $100 to $1,000 at retail.

“By expanding this technique, we will be able to not only duplicate complicated meat structures, such as the gorgeous sashi of Wagyu beef, but also make small alterations to the fat and muscle components,” said Michiya Matsusaki, one of the paper’s senior authors.

A film from Osaka University demonstrates bioprinting technology.

Stem cells are extracted from both muscle and fat tissue of cows and used to create the “steak.” According to the researchers, these stem cells are grown to grow into any sort of cell needed to produce the meat-like result.

Scientists assemble the resulting muscle, blood arteries, and fat in the 3D bioprinting stage, then slice the final product into classic steak-like forms. It’s referred to as “tendon-gel integrated bioprinting.”

According to a press release from Osaka University, this technology “could help usher in a more sustainable future with widely available cultured meat.” This is because lab-printed meat does not produce the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as animal husbandry, particularly the methane gas that cattle emit while digesting their food.

In 2006, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization claimed that agriculture was responsible for 18 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. According to the organization’s assessment, 62 percent of those emissions might be avoided. This is a condensed version of the information.