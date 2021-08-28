VIDEO: A female shark gives birth to a “miracle” baby after never sharing a tank with a man.

In Italy, a baby shark is causing controversy because it was born to a female who hasn’t had contact with a male in at least ten years.

The rare “miracle” has yet to be validated through DNA analysis, but it appears to be a case of parthenogenesis, or asexual reproduction, as described by biologists.

According to employees at the Acquario Cala Gonone in Sardinia, the infant, called Ispera, is possibly the first such example in her genus, Mustelus mustelus.

Asexual reproduction has been confirmed in several mammals, where a female egg develops into an embryo without being fertilized by sperm. The end outcome is a clone of the parent, an embryo with only one individual’s genetic makeup.

One common method for this type of reproduction is for an egg to be fertilized by a younger, less mature egg cell that acts like sperm.

Plants and invertebrate animals such as ants, wasps, and bees are the most common examples of asexual reproduction. Other fish, reptiles, and birds, which ordinarily reproduce sexually, have also been affected.

“Some female sharks may reproduce without the assistance of a man to fertilize the eggs….” According to the Shark Trust, “this has been documented in Bonnetheads, Blacktips, and Zebra Sharks.”

For more than ten years, the mother has shared a single tank with another female shark, whose pregnancy was a complete surprise to the aquarium workers. According to the aquarium in Sardinia, no males have ever been present.

Both female sharks’ DNA samples have been sent to a lab for analysis.

According to the aquarium’s Facebook page, “If confirmed by DNA analysis, it would be the first reported parthenogenesis in the world of Mustelus mustelus.”

“As a result, it would be a scientific breakthrough of enormous importance, as it might pave the way for studies aimed at proving that parthenogenesis is a natural process used by [smooth-hound sharks] as well.”

At birth, the smooth-hound shark, which is gray or gray-brown in color, is around 16 inches long. Males can grow to be 3.6 feet long, while females can reach 5.4 feet. They can be found throughout the East Atlantic Ocean, from the United Kingdom to the Mediterranean, as well as in Morocco and the Canary Islands. They can also be found along the coast of South Africa. This is a condensed version of the information.