Victoria Scone on her ‘devastating’ departure from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.’

Drag Race in the United Kingdom In week three, not one, but two queens were eliminated from the competition. Veronica Green was asked to sashay away after losing the lip-sync fight against Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone had no choice but to withdraw from the competition owing to a knee injury incurred in week 1 of the competition.

Victoria Scone, thankfully, will not be forgotten, and she chatted with The Washington Newsday about her incredible—yet brief—time on the show.

Victoria Scone Discusses Her Surprising Exit From ‘Drag Race UK’

Victoria Scones’ time on RuPaul’s Drag Race was cut short because she tore her ACL in Week 1. She was fighting against Krystal Versace for the title of Top Queen of the Week when she took to the floor in an incredible knee-slide routine, only to severely hurt her leg.

Victoria Scone persevered like a trooper, even performing a dance routine (taught by the one and only Oti Mabuse) in Week 2. One can only admire how she was able to pull off those really difficult dance movements while sitting and marching down the runway.

Victoria Scone had to withdraw from the competition after Week 2 due to medical reasons.

Victoria Scone told The Washington Newsday about her departure: “I’m completely distraught and heartbroken. My own knee has completely robbed me. On it, I’ve gotten a lot of wonderful physical therapy. Fortunately, I didn’t need surgery because my ACL was only partially torn, not completely torn, but it was still excruciating.

“I was in complete denial, pretending there was no agony while I was in excruciating pain, but I was not going to let anyone take me out of the competition unless I absolutely had to go, and I absolutely had to go for my own health.”

The good news is that, in true Veronica Green fashion, Victoria Scone would accept an invitation to return for Season 4.

"Ru's words were heard on yesterday night's broadcast. It's not the last you've heard from me, but it's the last I've heard. Season 3 is still airing on television.