‘Very Intriguing,’ say scientists in response to a study on Viagra as a potential Alzheimer’s treatment.

Scientists have reacted to the “extremely exciting” findings of a research that identified the drug sildenafil, marketed under the brand name Viagra, as a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent cause of dementia.

Researchers in the study, coordinated by a team from the Cleveland Clinic’s Genomic Medicine Institute, came to this result after taking a multi-pronged approach.

First, the researchers discovered gene and protein clusters linked to the pathways involved in Alzheimer’s disease progression.

A complicated combination of genetic and environmental variables is assumed to be the cause of the disease, which steadily degrades memory and cognitive skills.

At the biochemical level, aberrant aggregates of misfolded beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, known as amyloid plaques, and tangled bundles of another protein known as tau are among the key characteristics of Alzheimer’s. Another hallmark is the loss of nerve cell connections in the brain.

The authors of the study, which was published in the journal Nature Aging, utilized computer modeling to see how closely more than 1,600 regularly prescribed medications interact with the clusters of genes and proteins in order to forecast which of the chemicals could potentially provide new treatments.

The list was pared down to 66 medications, with sildenafil—a drug routinely used to treat erectile dysfunction as well as high blood pressure in the lungs—appearing to be the most promising choice for inhibiting the destructive processes that occur in Alzheimer’s disease.

After that, the authors looked at almost seven million insurance claims for sildenafil prescriptions in the US. According to this study, claimants who were administered the medicine had a 69 percent lower chance of Alzheimer’s disease over the next six years.

Even after accounting for other characteristics that increase Alzheimer’s risk, such as sex, ethnicity, and specific medical problems, this conclusion remained statistically significant.

Finally, the researchers conducted laboratory tests to see how sildenafil interacted with nerve cells from Alzheimer’s sufferers. They discovered that the medication decreased specific symptoms of the disease in the cells, such as tau accumulations.

The study’s findings support the notion that the medicine could potentially treat. This is a condensed version of the information.