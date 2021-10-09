Veronica Green discusses her elimination from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.’

The third participant to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was comeback queen Veronica Green. To say the least, Veronica Green’s journey through the competition has not been easy. When production restarted during the pandemic in 2020, the Rochdale-Queen had to pull out of Season 2 due to acquiring COVID-19, but happily, RuPaul invited Veronica Green back to participate in Season 3.

Veronica Green’s time on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK came to an end in Week 3 when she lost the lip-sync battle against Vanity Milan.

“I’m feeling okay honestly,” Veronica Green told The Washington Newsday about leaving the show. “”I’m in a nice mood.”” I let out a small sob, but then it seemed as if a huge weight had been removed from my shoulders, as if all of the tension, pressure, and expectation of succeeding, for the fans and so on, had simply left my body.

“I just felt liberated.” I’m in a great mood, and I’m pleased with the episode. I’m pleased with how my Season 3 run went. I believe it will be really beneficial to me in the long run.” “Being removed from RuPaul’s Drag Race is not a failure to me,” Veronica Green continued, “because I always believed Drag Race was the be-all and end-all.” That it was the pinnacle or pinnacle peak of a drag performer’s professional ambitions, and now that I’ve done it, I realize that Drag Race is only the beginning of my career.

“I’ve gone from playing in small little pubs and bars to this worldwide audience, now that the globe is my stage, and it’s all thanks to Drag Race,” she says.

Veronica Green admitted to The Washington Newsday that she was nervous about returning to the RuPaul’s Drag Race runway.

“I suppose the biggest burden for me was managing the fan base’s expectations in such a short turnaround from Season 2 to Season 3,” she remarked.

“The time between seasons was not only extremely short for me, but it was also in the midst of a global pandemic, when we were completely shut down.”

"I was on the edge of giving up."