Venus and Serena Williams are underserved by Will Smith’s Oscar-baiting in ‘King Richard.’

Venus and Serena Williams have a combined total of eight Olympic gold medals. Serena has 23 Grand Slam championships, the second most of any tennis player in history, while Venus has seven. Serena has twice been named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People, has spent more than 300 weeks as the world’s number one, according to the Woman’s Tennis Association, and is widely regarded as the best tennis player of all time.

As a result, Hollywood decided to develop a movie on her father.

The film is King Richard, which is currently available on HBO Max. It depicts the narrative of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Will Smith, and his meticulous planning and management of his daughters’ early tennis careers.

The picture, which Smith produced, is a cynical attempt to garner Will Smith an Oscar nomination, his first since 2007’s The Pursuit of Happyness. It’s chock-full of big inspirational speeches that seem tailor-made for inclusion in the Academy Awards reel in March. It also portrays Smith as his most down-to-earth figure in a long time, in the hopes that award voters will recognize him for a physical metamorphosis – but it is not Charlize Theron in Monster.

Of course, it is Smith’s right to do a huge showy performance in the hopes of winning an Oscar. He’s in good company this year, in that he’s basically doing the same thing as Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog.

The problem is that he’s in a film that ignores the stories of two of the greatest female athletes of all time in order to accommodate his Oscar-baiting.

It’s almost unimaginable that a male athlete would receive the same treatment. When Smith made Ali (based on Muhammad Ali’s life), for example, he didn’t focus on Ali’s mother. A film about his mother’s sacrifices to enable him to pursue his dream of being a boxer would never be made, much less garner Oscar attention. The Blind Side, a film starring Sandra Bullock, is the only real exception to this rule. This is a condensed version of the information.