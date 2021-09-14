Vegan Customer’s Nasty Complaint Email Brings Woman to Tears

After receiving a harsh email from a dissatisfied vegan customer, a woman filmed herself attempting to hold back tears.

Last month, Carissa Collins, the owner and CEO of TLC Body, an Australian beauty products firm, took to TikTok to share the angry message with her fans.

Collins had included a free non-vegan lollipop in the customer’s order, which prompted the complaint. As a result, the consumer stated that she would no longer shop with TLC Body.

Collins told This website that she frequently shares behind-the-scenes footage with her fans, but she felt driven to share this message in particular.

“When I received this email, I was having a really stressful day, both professionally and personally,” she explains.

“As a result, I took the email quite personally.”

Collins can be seen in tears in the video detailing her surprise after getting the email, which she describes as “almost as if I stabbed them or something.”

She then goes on to project a piece of the email onto the computer screen.

It reads, “I’m in a position where I won’t be buying from you again since I don’t trust your word.” “I don’t even eat lollipops, vegan or not—what do you think you’re getting by sending someone sugary junk to begin with?”

“I’d rather pay less for my product than get something I never asked for or wanted,” it continues. I could have appreciated the thought if they were vegan. I’m not going to buy anything from you again.”

Collins’ TikTok video has received over 540,000 views, with admirers coming to show their support for the company owner. You can see it here.

“Not sure if it’s because of the lockdown, but some folks have been extremely insane lately,” remarked dreamercandleco. “The majority of individuals enjoy receiving lollipops.”

“I am vegan and get sent extra stuff that aren’t vegan all the time,” another user, colemakes, said. I merely give them to people I know. It’s what you think about that counts.”

"You don't want consumers like that., it's a blessing in disguise," Lisajayneroberts stated.