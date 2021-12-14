Vaping could double the risk of erectile dysfunction and make men impotent, according to a new study.

Vaping or using e-cigarettes may raise the risk of erectile dysfunction in healthy males, according to a recent study.

Men who use e-cigarettes on a daily basis are 2.4 times more likely to report erectile dysfunction, according to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine by experts at New York’s Grossman School of Medicine and John Hopkins University.

The November study also discovered that healthy males who vape on a regular basis are 2.2 times more likely to become impotent than men who do not inhale nicotine. Over 13,000 men over the age of 20 were polled for the study.

Dr. Ginni Mansberg, a Sunrise general practitioner, believes the study should serve as a reminder of the dangers of vape pens and e-cigarettes.

She told 7News Australia, “We already know it promotes heart disease and lung problems.” “However, I believe that erectile dysfunction is the factor that ultimately leads to individuals quitting.” Smoking has long been linked to impotence and sexual dysfunction. According to a 2005 study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, high doses of nicotine may cause impaired blood vessel function, which can lead to decreased blood supply to the penis.

Heavy smokers had a considerably increased risk of having erectile dysfunction, according to a 2004 study published in BJU International. Quitting smoking may help to alleviate erectile dysfunction symptoms. Other factors, like as age and the severity of erectile dysfunction, can, however, limit the extent to which good penile function can be restored.

E-cigarettes and vape pens have been connected to a variety of medical conditions, including serious lung damage and cancer, in addition to erectile dysfunction. Nicotine has also been shown to raise a person’s heart rate, putting them at danger of a heart attack.

“Nicotine can induce sleep issues and restlessness in the short term, as well as other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and mouth and tongue ulcers.” “Nicotine causes cancer in the long run, whether you smoke it through an e-cigarette or a traditional cigarette,” Dr. Nadine Cohen, an internal medicine and adolescent medicine specialist at CareMount Medical, told WebMD.