Vanessa Villela: Who Is She? Meet Season 4’s new ‘Selling Sunset’ Realtor.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is finally here, and if the turmoil from Season 3 wasn’t enough, two new realtors have joined the Oppenheim Group to add to the chaos.

Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan will make their debut as two new realtors in Season 4 of Selling Sunset, Netflix announced in May 2021.

So, who is Vanessa Vilella, and what is her story? Everything you need to know can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Vanessa Villela, who is she?

Vanessa Villela is a Mexican-American actress who now works as a Realtor in Los Angeles.

After attending the Centro de Educación Artistica de Televisa, a performing arts and entertainment school in Mexico, she began her career acting in a number of TV dramas and soap operas, including Una Maid en Manhattan and El Seor de los Cielos.

Angela Donoso in the telenovela El cuerpo del deseo gave her her big break in 2005.

She subsequently went on to star in Eva Luna as Victoria Arisméndi and En otro piel as Elena Serrano.

Vilella’s most recent acting job was in the 2017 American anthology series Milagros de Navidad as Margaret Anderson. Villela became an American citizen the next year.

