Vanessa Bryant’s psychiatric examination will not be required in her lawsuit over the Kobe crash photos, according to the judge.

A judge has determined that Vanessa Bryant will not be needed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as part of her lawsuit over leaked photographs of her husband, Kobe Bryant, being murdered in a helicopter crash.

When the helicopter they were riding in crashed near Calabasas, California, in January 2020, NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine persons killed.

His wife then filed a civil action against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, alleging that deputies on the scene “used personal mobile phones to photograph and share gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches.”

Vanessa Bryant is suing for unknown damages, alleging civil rights violations, negligence, emotional anguish, and invasion of privacy in her lawsuit.

L.A. County authorities stated in a motion filed in October that planned independent medical evaluations would be needed to evaluate if the mental distress was caused by the leak of the helicopter crash photographs themselves.

Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant replied that L.A. County should make their decision using “less intrusive” methods.

According to CNN, “a jury does not need an expert—and definitely not an involuntary eight-hour psychiatric examination—to determine the type and extent of the mental anguish caused by Defendants’ misbehavior.”

Plaintiffs’ distress “are the feelings that any reasonable person would experience if public officials entrusted with protecting the dignity of their deceased family members snapped graphic photos of their loved ones’ remains, used the photos for cocktail-hour entertainment, and failed to contain and secure the photos,” they added.

The plaintiffs had framed the request for the evaluation as a “heartless” move by officials, according to L.A. County attorneys.

The county’s attorneys stated, “Plaintiffs attempted to characterize the county’s motion as a cruel endeavor to put them into a hostile, re-traumatizing circumstance.” “Nothing could be further from the truth.” Vanessa Bryant claimed that the possibility of the crash site images being released caused her extreme mental suffering, sadness, and worry.

According to KABC, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Eick dismissed the request for the evaluation on Monday, marking the county’s latest legal setback.

