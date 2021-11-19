Vandal Spray Paints Wrong Car in Attempt to Punish ‘Cheating’ Boyfriend

When attempting to exact revenge on their “cheating” lover, a vandal in Washington, D.C. allegedly chose the incorrect car to spray paint.

Last Sunday morning, military veteran Nedra Brantley awoke to find her red Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Utility Vehicle had been vandalized (SUV). The words “Mike is a cheater” was spray-painted across the vehicle’s bonnet and driver-side doors by the vandal.

The vandal shattered the SUV’s side mirrors, cracked the front and back windshields, and spray-painted the license plates and side windows black.

Brantley informed WRC-TV that she is unfamiliar with the name Mike.

When she first saw her vandalized vehicle, she “screamed.”

Brantley said, “I’m amazed no one in the area heard me because I shouted so, so loud, because I didn’t expect this to happen.”

She dialed the police number. They informed her it was most likely a case of “mistaken identification” that caused the vandalism. It’s unknown whether the vandalism was witnessed by a CCTV camera or any witnesses.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Brantley claims that her car insurance provider has agreed to cover all of the damages in full.

Before He Cheats, a 2005 Carrie Underwood country song, is about a furious ex-girlfriend vandalizing a cheating man’s automobile. The song went on to become one of the all-time best-selling country tunes.

According to law professor Deborah Tuerkheimert’s 2013 essay in the Yale Journal of Law and Feminism, while such vandalism may appear to be a theatrical show of a broken heart, it is essentially a form of intimidation. Such vandalism, according to Tuerkheimert’s article, is a type of harassment intended to make a person fear an assault, bodily injury, or death.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Assault, one out of every nine men has experienced serious intimate partner physical violence, including intimidation (NCADV). According to the NCADV, one out of every 18 males has been stalked by an intimate partner at some point in their lives, causing them to feel very afraid. This equates to 5.1 million men in the United States.

Many males may be afraid of being labeled unmanly if they report such violence or stalking, especially when it is perpetrated by a woman.

