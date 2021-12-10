Valentina was in the first ‘West Side Story,’ right? The origins of a new character are revealed.

Musical theater fans and West Side Story fans all over the world cheered when it was announced in November 2018 that Rita Moreno would star in Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story.

Moreno played Anita, Maria’s (Natalie Wood) older brother Bernardo’s lover, in the original 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and scripted by Jerome Robbins (George Chakiris). Moreno won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Ariana DeBose, a Broadway star, plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version.

Tony Kushner, the screenwriter, developed the new part of Valentina specifically for Moreno. Valentina is a newcomer to the West Side Story universe, having not appeared in either the 1957 Broadway production or the 1961 film adaptation.

She is the widow of Doc (Ned Glass), a character who appears in both the Broadway show and the 1961 film. Doc is the proprietor of the Jets’ favorite candy shop. Valentina operates Doc’s candy store in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and keeps an eye on Tony (Ansel Elgort), the former Jets leader who is attempting to stay out of trouble after serving a year in jail for assault.

In an interview with Parade, Moreno claimed that she initially mistook Spielberg for someone who was offering her a cameo role in the film, which she would have politely declined. Fortunately, this was not the case.

“I remember telling Steven, ‘Look, if you’re offering a cameo, I have to say no right off the bat,'” she explained. Playing a cameo after being the protagonist is a waste of time. All you’re doing is causing folks to be distracted. ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no It’s a genuine role.’ ‘OK, then, I’d like to read the script,’ I said. That’s how it went down. But I can tell you that traveling through time in the present is fantastic.” Moreno was also designated an executive producer by Spielberg in order for her to contribute to the picture’s realism and to correct the insensitivities from the 1961 film.

Despite being the only Puerto Rican in the 1961 film, Moreno was obliged to wear heavier makeup to make her look more Puerto Rican. This is a condensed version of the information.