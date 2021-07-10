Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may be linked to a rare kind of heart inflammation, according to the European Medicines Agency.

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Possibly Linked to Rare Heart Inflammation: European Drug Regulator.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a warning on Friday that Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations may be related to a rare heart inflammatory disorder, but that the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks.

Following a study of over 300 cases reported in vaccinated individuals, the EMA stated that myocarditis and pericarditis must now be recorded as side effects of the two mRNA vaccines.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is the inflammation of the lining around the heart. Symptoms of both include chest pain, palpitations and shortness of breath.

In total, the European drug regulator reviewed more than 321 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis found in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Of those, the agency analyzed 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis linked to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and 19 cases of each condition linked to the Moderna vaccine, Politico reported.

The heart issues were most common within 14 days following vaccination, and they mostly impacted younger males, according to the study. According to the organization, the majority of the cases happened after inoculation with Pfizer’s vaccine, despite the fact that Pfizer’s vaccine has been used more widely across Europe than Moderna’s.

Pfizer issued a statement in reaction to the findings, claiming that the cases were “usually moderate” and that people “tend to recover within a short period following routine therapy and rest.”

The EMA added Friday that individuals and healthcare professionals should be aware of the possible vaccine side-effects, but said that the benefits of being vaccinated “continue to outweigh their risks,” Reuters reported.

The FDA had been looking into reports of cardiac issues linked to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca vaccinations, but it announced on Friday that no causal link had been discovered.

The EMA’s findings are consistent with a research released in June by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which revealed over 1,200 cases of heart problems in people aged 16 to 24 who used Pfizer or Moderna. Men under the age of 30 appeared to make up the majority of those reported instances.

According to the CDC findings, 79 percent of those who developed the heart conditions have fully recovered, and only 3 percent required hospitalization.