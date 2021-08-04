Vaccines are now required for the Met Gala, Sundance Film Festival, and Cirque Du Soleil.

Vaccination will be required for some of the most high-profile events in the coming year. Mask-wearing and other restrictions are enforced at events ranging from the Met Gala to the Sundance Film Festival in order to keep attendees safe while partying.

In the case of the Met Gala, it’s likely that celebrities will try to incorporate masks into their ensembles, so expect everything from diamond-encrusted face covers to political messages strewn throughout their clothes.

Many of these events require not just guests to be vaccinated, but also staff and crew members to get vaccinated.

Before these events take place in the next months, we look into the norms and regulations that govern them.

The Met Gala is an annual event held in New York City.

According to a Met Gala representative, attendees must show proof of complete immunization in order to attend the event.

Participants in the event will also be required to wear masks indoors, according to the organizers.

The only time this isn’t true is while you’re eating or drinking. As a result, visitors will be able to enjoy this year’s entirely plant-based buffet without wearing a mask.

The theme for this year is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which is based on a new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Every year, a group of celebrities hosts the event. In 2021, that includes Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet, with honorary chairmen Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

Sundance Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Utah.

Tabitha Jackson, the festival’s director, said that all participants must be fully vaccinated for next year’s Sundance.

This includes not only moviegoers, but also volunteers and filmmakers, as well as individuals who have purchased tickets to any Sundance-affiliated activities.

“Health and safety are paramount,” Jackson stated, according to Deadline. One of the most critical issues as we plan for the 2022 Festival is how to securely bring together artists, audiences, volunteers, and staff from all around the world.

“As part of our commitment to this community, all participants attending the Festival in person in Utah, or Sundance-affiliated events, will be required to be fully vaccinated.

“We are releasing this information now so that all in-person attendees feel at ease and can change their travel plans if necessary.”

It is unclear at this time. This is a condensed version of the information.