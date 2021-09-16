Vaccines and monoclonal antibodies both save lives, but one costs 52 times more.

As the Delta variety spreads, demand for monoclonal antibody therapies has risen, but depending on the treatment instead of immunization is a costly solution to the pandemic.

States increased access to monoclonal antibody therapies as a free and effective option to help keep COVID-19-positive persons out of the hospital. The Biden administration purchased another 1.4 million doses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment in response to rising interest, but the move came at a cost of nearly $3 billion to avoid a possible shortage.

The US government is paying $2,100 per dose for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail, which is the same price as Eli Lilly’s medication. That’s roughly 52 times the price of two doses of the Pfizer vaccination.

Pfizer sold its COVID-19 vaccine to the Trump administration in July 2020 for around $19.50 per dosage, making it the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccination is a two-dose vaccine that costs around $40 per individual. According to the Congressional Research Service, Moderna’s vaccine costs about $15 per dosage, for a total of roughly $30 for full vaccination, whereas Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine costs about $10 per dose.

In the United States, more than 41 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 660,000 people have died as a result. Following a spike in vaccinations in April, daily inoculations in the United States have been trending lower for months, giving rise to the Delta variety, which has proven to be more transmissible.

The expansion of the Delta variation has resulted in a surge in cases and hospitalizations, pushing health-care systems across the country to breaking point. Health-care systems in areas with low vaccination rates have been especially stretched, necessitating the use of monoclonal antibody therapies to help with stress relief.

After shown potential in preventing serious disease, the medication was approved for COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization. The antibodies, according to Christos Kyratsous, leader of Regeneron’s infectious disease research team, assist augment people’s natural immune systems and are especially advantageous for people who can’t get vaccinated or who don’t generate a significant response after getting vaccinated.

Seven states, including Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, have seen an increase in orders. This is a condensed version of the information.