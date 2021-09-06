Vaccine skeptics applaud Joe Rogan’s quick COVID recovery.

Vaccine skeptics are praising Joe Rogan’s fast recovery from COVID-19, after the podcasting mogul was widely chastised for treating his case of the virus with ivermectin.

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old sent his followers a health update, announcing that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

He wrote on Instagram, “Today I tested negative!” “Thank you very much for all of your kind wishes!”

On Wednesday, the host of the renowned Joe Rogan Experience podcast announced his diagnosis on Instagram, telling his fans that he had “immediately thrown the kitchen sink” at the ailment.

“Everything,” he added in the video, including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, and prednisone. We live in crazy times, but a huge, sincere thank you to modern medicine for rescuing us so quickly and easily.”

“I had a headache, and I just felt run down,” he added. To be safe, I separated from my family and slept in a different section of the home, where I developed fevers and sweats throughout the night and realized what was going on.”

His usage of ivermectin, a horse dewormer, drew widespread condemnation, earning him the moniker “idiot.”

People should not take the medicine to treat COVID, according to the FDA, because big doses might cause substantial injury.

Multiple cases of people being hospitalized after self-medicating with the medicine intended for horses have been received by the federal agency.

Rogan, who has 13.1 million Instagram followers, has previously expressed contentious views about COVID, claiming that young, healthy people do not need to obtain the vaccine.

Rogan’s podcast has an estimated audience of 11 million listeners every episode.

Some renowned vaccine skeptics are now praising his quick recovery on the internet.

“Oscar De La Hoya: despite being properly vaccinated, he contracts the illness and is forced to face a grueling hospitalization. Joe Rogan isn’t vaccinated, takes ivermectin and vitamins, doesn’t go to the hospital, defeats the illness, and tests negative by the fourth day,” conservative activist Charlie Kirk tweeted.

September 6, 2021 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11)

