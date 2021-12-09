Vaccine Requirements in the United States: Who Is Affected? Explained.

The Senate’s rejection of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger corporations demonstrates how steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus continue to polarize the country.

Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) agreed with Republicans to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to remove the mandate, attempting to reverse a crucial Biden policy aimed at containing the COVID outbreak.

Biden’s rule, which was published under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), mandated that enterprises with at least 100 employees get vaccinated or undergo regular testing by January 4.

Many Republicans have accused Biden’s administration of federal government overreach that infringes civil liberties since the measures were introduced in September.

Republicans are touting Wednesday’s 52-48 vote as a win, despite the fact that it is primarily symbolic and unlikely to become legislation. However, it follows a series of setbacks for the Biden administration’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

What Are the Legal Barriers to Mandatory Vaccination?

All three of Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates, which apply to businesses with more than 100 employees and include directives protecting federal contractors and health-care workers, have been put on hold by the courts.

Judge R. Stan Baker of the United States District Court in Augusta, Georgia, temporarily halted the Biden administration’s enforcement of the federal contractor rule on Tuesday.

A lawsuit brought by multiple contractors and seven states—Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia—led to the decision.

It came just a week after a federal judge in Kentucky struck down a rule that only applied to contractors in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction last month, effectively halting the implementation of a national vaccine mandate for health-care employees.

In his opinion, Judge Terry A. Doughty stated that forcing a vaccination for 10.3 million health-care workers across the United States to have received their first shot by December 6 and to be fully vaccinated by January 4 “is something that Congress, not a government agency, should accomplish.”

Meanwhile, three Republican-appointed judges on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans blocked a mandate for large-company employees to be vaccinated or face penalties. This is a condensed version of the information.