Vaccine Requirements in San Francisco: Live Updates: Children in the city may be required to provide proof of vaccination.

Two new vaccination mandates were revealed by the Biden administration on Thursday.

Employers with 100 or more employees must compel workers to be completely vaccinated by January 4 or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests, according to the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This rule will apply to 84 million workers.

It also mandates that all employees who have not been vaccinated wear masks in the workplace.

Second, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medical Services (CMS) has mandated that all health care workers in Medicare and Medicaid-eligible facilities be completely vaccinated by January 4. This rule affects around 17 million employees at approximately 76,000 health-care establishments.

The administration has already implemented laws requiring full vaccination of federal employees and contractors.

The COVID-19 vaccination is now recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for children aged 5 to 11.

According to President Joe Biden, the United States has enough vaccinations for every child in the country.

“After almost 18 months of tense fretting every time your child had a sniffle or started to cough, you can now protect them against this dreadful virus,” Biden said during his speech on Wednesday.

In San Francisco, children may soon be required to provide proof of vaccination to enter indoor facilities and activities.

Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco’s health officer, said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday that youngsters may need to show their vaccination cards “at some point.”

“I’ve been asked about the local San Francisco health orders requiring immunization before entering a restaurant or attending a Warriors game. When will that apply to youngsters aged 5 to 11? Dr. Philip stated, “We obviously want to wait and make sure that children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, so that will happen no sooner than roughly eight weeks after the vaccine is available to children.”

