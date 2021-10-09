Vaccine Requirements for New York City Fire and Police Departments Are Being Examined.

According to the Associated Press, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that COVID-19 vaccine regulations for the city’s police force are being considered, and he’s looking into “all options” for the potential need. In recent days, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro has stated that he would favor a shot requirement for NYC firefighters, noting the deaths of 16 firefighters at one department where he attended a memorial service.

The New York Police Department is the country’s largest, yet vaccination rates among its officers are low compared to the city’s overall because some officers refuse to get the vaccine, according to the Associated Press. According to Commissioner Dermot Shea, 68 percent of the NYPD’s employees had been vaccinated by Wednesday, compared to 76 percent of adult city residents.

De Blasio said in a Friday appearance on Brian Lehrer’s WNYC radio show that he would start looking into “further steps” for the city’s workers and do a “meticulous review of what is the next step that makes sense” after weeks of talking about a possible police vaccine requirement.

The debate over a vaccine requirement has heated up in recent days, after Shea reiterated his support for the measure and Nigro told reporters he would support a similar measure for firemen. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to a city vaccine mandate for public school teachers, paving the way for the requirement to be expanded to other local agencies.

Vaccinations for health-care personnel are required by the state, and residents of New York City must show proof of vaccination to eat indoors at restaurants or attend athletic events. De Blasio initially permitted public school instructors to choose between getting the vaccine and submitting regular negative COVID-19 tests, but this summer tightened the rules by requiring all teachers to get the vaccine without the option of testing out.

Thousands of teachers and other school personnel received the vaccine in the days leading up to the deadline, according to city officials.

De Blasio said on Friday, “We’re looking at a range of tools.” “So far, I’m pleased with how the requirements are progressing. Vaccinations are on the rise, and COVID is on the decline. There are other different tools available. This is a condensed version of the information.