Vaccine refusal has resulted in the suspension of over 5,000 Kaiser Permanente employees.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation’s largest health-care conglomerates, revealed Tuesday that nearly 5,000 of its employees have been suspended for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Kaiser Permanente has an obligation to guarantee the safety and protection of our 550,000 members and patients in Colorado, 12.5 million members across the United States, as well as our employees, physicians, and communities,” the corporation stated in a news release.

Kaiser Permanente first announced a COVID-19 vaccine obligation on August 2, with a vaccination rate of roughly 78 percent at the time.

“We have made amazing progress since [August 2],” the statement added. “We have vaccinated more than 92 percent of our personnel nationwide, and the number is growing. Our request has been answered by over 98 percent of our active employees. The remaining 2% have been placed on unpaid administrative leave as of October 1st, with a deadline of December 1, 2021 to get vaccinated and return to work.”

Third-party personnel, such as vendors, contractors, and suppliers, will be required to produce proof of vaccination in order to enter one of Kaiser Permanente’s facilities, in addition to the company’s direct employees. The business believed that there were roughly 40,000 of these vendors.

Kaiser Permanente is based in Oakland, California, and has locations in eight states, as well as Washington, D.C. This includes California and Georgia, which have the largest number of total COVID cases in the country, with the first and sixth highest numbers, respectively. The company’s decision to suspend unvaccinated employees is part of a nationwide effort to reduce new coronavirus outbreaks.

Kaiser Permanente is also pressing those 40,000 suppliers to implement their own vaccine mandates, as well as “encouraging more than 2,000 community organizations that Kaiser Permanente supports through grants and program financing to mandate vaccinations.” Grants that “forge meaningful collaborations with local organizations, public agencies, like-minded foundations, and other institutions as we try to make the biggest potential effect on health,” according to the company’s website.

