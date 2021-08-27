Vaccine proof is not required for the 40,000 people who attended Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party.

Kanye West’s latest Donda listening event in Chicago drew over 40,000 people Thursday night, despite COVID-19 limitations.

The listening party, also known as The Donda Listening Experience, took place at Soldier Field stadium and was the rapper’s third attempt to give fans an opportunity to hear his upcoming album in a unique, concert-like atmosphere.

Despite the limited capacity, guests were not required to produce proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test to gain access.

Several other large-scale events this summer, such as Lollapalooza, required punters to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to obtain admission, making this one even more uncommon.

However, in an unusual gesture, the venue offered immunizations to unvaccinated Donda concert guests, with almost 2,000 doses accessible on the night.

Attendees could definitely sit at the front of the stage with West if they obtained the vaccine on site, according to one fan who got vaccinated at the concert.

Michael Airth told NBC Chicago, “They told us we might perhaps sit at the front of the stage with him if we got vaccinated, so we said’sure.”

The Chicago Department of Public Health backed the immunization campaign at Soldier Field.

According to NBC, the police stated, “We know that Soldier Field has embraced several COVID-19 safety standards, and we believe this event can be held safely as long as spectators adhere by these safeguards.” “Soldier Field will be only slightly over half-full… We also know that at outdoor activities, transmission is less likely.”

Michele Lemons, communications director for the Chicago Park District, told the Chicago Sun-Times ahead of the show that West’s event is “one of many instances that illustrate that Chicago can be accessible and safe at the same time.”

“We’ve worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety standards, as well as other venues like Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields, and we believe this event can be held safely with the necessary mitigation steps in place,” he added. …because we know that outdoor events are less likely to transmit.”

West put himself on fire (in a fireproof outfit) and staged a wedding with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West on Thursday night.

It’s a reenactment of his boyhood. This is a condensed version of the information.