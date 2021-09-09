Vaccine clinics in Colorado have been closed due to employee harassment.

Three mobile phones Over the weekend, COVID-19 immunization clinics in Colorado were closed after motorists jeered, hurled garbage at personnel, and ran over signs.

Dawn Comstock, the executive director of Jefferson County Public Health, described the harassment in an interview with the Denver Post on Tuesday.

Someone poured an unknown liquid at a nurse at one clinic, she said.

“Additional automobiles drove by yelling obscenities and throwing garbage at vaccine workers,” Comstock claimed. “I will not jeopardize the lives of the dedicated public health workers.”

She informed the newspaper that the threats to her workers at mobile clinics during Labor Day Weekend were not the first time she had heard of them.

Comstock remarked, “It’s the ultimate of selfishness, and I’m outraged today.”

According to Comstock, there have been at least 15 reports of harassment at Jefferson County Public Health’s immunization sites this year.

People have hurled live pyrotechnics at personnel and attempted to steal their goods, she told the television network.

Comstock stated, “We simply cannot allow ideas and emotions to trump the reality, to outweigh the science.”

“I believe this is a series of isolated instances that are occurring as a result of the numerous misinformation that continue to propagate on social media.”

The mobile immunization clinics, she said, would continue with increased security.

She told CBS Denver, “We will be working with our law enforcement partners to attempt to ensure that this small group of radicals cannot impinge on the rights of individuals who want to get vaccinated.”

Since January, Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates have been at an all-time high. The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that 957 people in the state have been admitted to hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of the illness.

The assaults at Colorado’s mobile clinics aren’t the first time public health workers have been threatened during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anti-vaccination campaigners harassed personnel at a mobile vaccination clinic in Georgia in August, forcing officials to close it down.

“This is incorrect. This is completely incorrect. These individuals are risking their lives to assist others and to assist us in our current situation. According to WRDW, Georgia’s Department of Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, remarked, “We can do better.”

