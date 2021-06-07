Vaccination rates in the United States have fallen by two-thirds from their April peak.

Since April, the average daily COVID-19 immunization rate in the United States has plummeted by more than two-thirds (almost 66%).

The seven-day average of total COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered per day has been falling since April 11, when it peaked at slightly over 3.3 million (3,327,493) doses, according to the latest report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the most recent CDC data, the daily average had dropped to less than a million (871,207 doses) by June 1, down 2,456,286 doses (almost 74 percent) from the peak in April.

The Washington Post conducted a seven-day investigation.