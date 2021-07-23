Vaccination rates are rising in states with high COVID cases, according to the White House.

According to the White House, states with the highest number of delta variant infections are also witnessing an increase in COVID-19 immunization rates.

The Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Jeff Zients, said numerous states with the largest number of new cases also have greater vaccination rates than the national average. Officials stated the spike was seen in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada.

The highly contagious delta variant is thought to be responsible for 83 percent of COVID-19 infections in the US.

Health experts have cautioned that the country is in a critical period as it tries to contain the pandemic as the delta form spreads, but the CDC has not revised its guidelines, which state that masks are not required for individuals who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in Southeast Asia.

As a fresh coronavirus wave tightens its hold on Southeast Asia, three Southeast Asian countries have eclipsed India’s peak per capita death rate in the last two weeks.

With 270 million people, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country. On Thursday, it reported 1,449 deaths, its bloodiest day since the pandemic began. Infections have not decreased as a result of Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown measures. On July 13, the country’s 32 million people saw daily instances surpass 10,000 for the first time, and they have remained there ever since.

Graveyard workers in Myanmar’s largest city have been working day and night to meet the dwindling demand for new cremations and burials.

The delta variety is causing health-care systems to struggle and governments to scramble to enact new regulations to slow the spread.

Vaccinations have been slow to begin with, but have recently picked up. Concerns are also developing that China’s Sinovac vaccines are ineffective against the delta strain. Other vaccine booster injections are being planned in both Indonesia and Thailand.

Malaysia’s vaccination rate is still low, with just about 15% of the population fully immunize. By the end of the year, the government wants to have vaccinated the majority of the population.

According to the EU, there could be a ‘casual link’ between the J&J vaccine and a rare condition.

A rare neurological condition has been added as a "extremely rare adverse effect" of by the European Union medicines regulator.