Vaccination rates among young people are low, indicating that vaccine hesitancy is more than just a political issue.

A group of 150 Connecticut college students went out into towns around the state this summer to try to overcome vaccine apprehension among young adults. Many people expected to meet politically motivated individuals, but many of those they did meet had another reason for refusing to get vaccinated.

Young Americans aged 12 to 24 have the lowest vaccination rate among those eligible for a COVID vaccine, with less than half of those aged 12 to 24 having been vaccinated, compared to almost three-quarters of adults.

Only 40% of those aged 12 to 15 and around 49% of those aged 16 to 24 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those aged 65 to 74, and approximately 79 percent of those aged 75 and beyond, had gotten both doses of an mRNA vaccination or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson injection, respectively.

It’s no surprise that elderly people have greater immunization rates. If COVID-19 is contracted, older folks are far more likely than young people to develop serious disease or die.

While young people recover significantly faster and without the need for hospitalization, those figures may have sent an unintended message to younger groups, lowering their perception of the severity of the disease and stalling public health efforts to get as many people vaccinated as feasible.

“We’ve seen the media’s emphasis on how harmful COVID-19 is for older individuals, and it’s been splattered all over the place. Dr. Afton Kapuscinski, director of Syracuse University’s Psychological Services Center, told This website, “I think the message younger folks may get is ‘It’s not that hazardous to me.'”

“It makes more sense [than political belief]if you think at it from the perspective of safety and necessity,” she remarked. “Because younger individuals are less likely to regard themselves as needing the vaccine, they may be thinking, ‘I’m not really that much of a risk or it’s not that much of a risk to me to acquire COVID-19,’ but older people are more likely to consider it as a risk.”

