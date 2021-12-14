Vaccination against Omicron is just 30% effective, according to a South African study.

According to a South African study released Tuesday, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is just 30% effective at preventing infection from the Omicron type.

“The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination provides 70% protection against severe COVID-19 complications requiring hospitalization, and 33% protection against COVID-19 infection, during the current Omicron wave,” according to a study of South African COVID-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant.

The analysis was released by Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest insurance administrator, and the South African Medical Research Council.

Pfizer’s vaccine was 93 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the Delta form, according to the analyses’ conclusions. The same immunization is only 70% effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron form, according to the research. While 70% protection is still enough, the data suggests that Pfizer’s vaccinations are around 20% less efficient than the Delta version in avoiding hospitalization from the Omicron form.

Though the research was limited to Pfizer’s vaccination, the findings are likely to apply to the remainder of the vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. The findings corroborate what many specialists already knew about the Omicron variety, which is milder but more vaccine-resistant and infectious.

While this study resolves many issues concerning the efficiency of vaccines in protecting against the Omicron variety, both in terms of preventing infection and avoiding hospitalization, others remain unanswered. There are concerns about whether another booster dose will be required to prevent the spread of Omicron and hospitalizations caused by it.

The findings come as the first death from the Omicron type was announced in the United Kingdom on Monday.

The Omicron variety was spreading swiftly, according to British health officials, and hospitalizations and deaths are predicted to skyrocket in the following weeks.

As Omicron cases increase in the United States, a Wall Street Journal investigation published in November verified that there were more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than there were in 2020, with a surge in cases projected over the holidays. So far, the United States leads the world with 50 million cases and close to 800,000 deaths.