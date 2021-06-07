Vaccinating care home workers is a “fair” requirement, according to a rights monitor.

The UK’s human rights authority has concluded that requiring care home personnel to be vaccinated against coronavirus is “reasonable.”

A balanced approach to requiring vaccination for care home workers, according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), might help relax limitations, allow employees to work securely, and provide residents greater freedoms.

By establishing exclusions in legislation, the government can add vital safeguards and reduce the danger of discrimination, such as for people who are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical reasons.

We believe that requiring care home personnel to get vaccinated is… fair.