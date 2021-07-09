Vaccinated students can go to school without wearing a mask, according to the CDC.

According to revised guidelines released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated students can now go without a mask in the autumn.

Students will still be obliged to wear masks in school buses or if their school decides differently, despite the new federal guidelines.

Though this long-awaited relaxation of pandemic guidelines gives many kids in kindergarten through 12th grade a sense of normalcy, immunizations are only available to those aged 12 and older, leaving a huge majority of school-age youngsters vulnerable to the virus.

The CDC noted in their instructions, “Achieving high levels of COVID-19 vaccination among eligible children, teachers, staff, and family members is one of the most crucial ways to assist schools safely resume full operations.”

Unvaccinated kids and employees should continue to wear masks and keep a distance of three feet, according to the new CDC rules. They also advise schools to provide at least once a week voluntary regular testing.

According to the CDC, these suggestions should not prohibit classes from reopening.

According to The Washington Post, school districts around the country began declaring a full return of children to brick-and-mortar classrooms five days a week in the fall to restore some pre-pandemic routine.

The goal, according to Capt. Erin Sauber-Schatz of the CDC’s COVID response team, was to produce useful instructions for all schools that would “help keep kids in classes, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities.”

“Really, if your child is eligible for the vaccine, now is the time to get vaccinated,” Sauber-Schatz told ABC News.