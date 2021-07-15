USMNT vs. Martinique Kickoff Time, How to Watch on TV and Online for the 2021 Gold Cup

When the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) plays Martinique in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday night, it has a chance to advance to the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

With a 1-0 win over Haiti on Sunday, Gregg Berhalter’s team got off to a winning, though underwhelming, start to the season. If they win Martinique and Canada avoids defeat against Haiti in Group B’s second game on Thursday afternoon, they could qualify for the knockout stages.

Should Canada lose to Haiti, the USMNT’s win on Thursday alone would not be enough to guarantee a place in the quarterfinals.

However, before focusing on the knockout phases, the United States must first defeat Martinique, who was crushed 4-1 by Canada on Sunday despite going ahead after only 10 minutes thanks to Emmanuel Riviere’s goal.

The USMNT established an early lead against Haiti, thanks to a goal from Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines, but it was unable to extend its lead and was forced to fight harder than expected by Les Grenadiers, who were without five players due to COVID.

Berhalter said after the game that the team’s performance had left a lot to be desired.

“I missed the urgency of scoring more goals, being dangerous, and passing the ball forward and being aggressive,” the USMNT coach told ESPN.

“It seemed to me that it was too slow, too backwards, and that there wasn’t enough intent to turn Haiti around and get them defending in the penalty box.”

Then, once we’re in the penalty box, I don’t like the runs, the movement in the box, or the service, so we were disappointed with the attacking intent that we showed tonight.”

Individually strong performances

The good news for Berhalter is that some remarkable individual performances were made, including Shaquell Moore, Kellyn Acosta, Walker Zimmerman, and Gianluca Busio.

When asked if the game against Martinique would be a good time to reorganize the group and give some young players a chance, Berhalter responded, “It’s about being patient.”

“It’s all about education. It’s all about getting information about the players and figuring out how we might work with them. Then there’s adapting.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game.

When Is Martinique vs. Guadeloupe? This is a condensed version of the information.