Using raw beef and onions, a man creates a’sick’ Venom Spider-Man cosplay.

Fans have been surprised by an imaginative cosplayer’s latest creation: a meat-based outfit modeled after Marvel anti-hero Venom.

Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock in the highly anticipated sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage in just a few weeks.

Meanwhile, TikToker Gianluca Busani has been giving Spider-Man fans a taste of the persona in action, and it’s not one they’ll soon forget.

On his profile, Busani describes himself as a “low budget cosplayer” who has carved out a niche on the platform by creating food-based fancy dress costumes of characters from shows like Game of Thrones and Avengers.

This Venom-inspired outfit is one of Busani’s most popular yet, with a TikTok video documenting his efforts already garnering over 7.8 million views.

The movie begins with a table scattered with what look to be supper ingredients: a bowl of pumpkin seeds, an onion chopped in half, and some raw beef. This is the basic setup for most of TikToker’s videos.

However, the movie switches to reveal the true purpose of the various delicacies, with Busani standing in front of the camera, daubed in black paint, having fashioned the onion into a set of eyes and the pumpkin seeds into jaws.

The meat, which now hangs from Busani’s mouth like Venom’s long, sloppy, slithering tongue from both the film and comic book versions, is the main talking point.

The film then shows Busani, disguised as Venom, in a succession of locations in and around an apartment complex, waving his head from side to side to emphasize the presence of the beef “tongue.” The video can be seen here.

In the final scene, the cosplayer is shown furiously moving his arms and head from side to side, much like the character, while an elderly man stands in the backdrop, motionless.

Busani’s video, which was both clever and stomach-churning, garnered a significant response from fans on TikTok, with many being impressed while also being horrified. This is a condensed version of the information.