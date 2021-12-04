Using a Goose, Mom Shares a Hilarious Tip for Keeping Toddlers in Bed at Night.

Whether it’s comforting youngsters after a nightmare, wiping a stuffy nose, or combating monsters under the bed, any parent of little children is likely sleep-deprived.

Sometimes kids will make a mess in their own room, or they will walk throughout the home and end up in your bed.

However, one mother may have devised a humorous way to keep her children in their rooms, and it involves the most unlikely of objects—a plastic goose.

Taylor, mother of two, posted a video to her TikTok channel, @taytertot95, where she provided one of her “parenting tips.”

She appears to have put up a camera in her hallway, anticipating her toddler’s imminent effort to flee.

However, when he opens the door, a life-size plastic goose greets him, and he swiftly slams the door shut, accompanied by a muffled cry from inside.

In the background of the video, there are muffled giggles, most likely from Taylor.

“Tip #317: How to use a plastic goose to keep your children in bed,” the mother, who confirmed her other child was in the room and can be seen on the top bunk, stated in the video.

“Follow me for more parenting hacks,” she said in the caption, along with the hashtags #parentingtips #parentinghacks #bedtime.

Since it was posted last week, the funny video has been viewed over 9 million times and can be viewed here. It has left fellow parents in stitches.

LoriandSteffo cracked a joke: “Therapist for adults: So, when did your irrational dread of water fowl begin?” “That’s very fowl,” Miss Conception remarked. “Imagine when they’re older and reminiscing with their buddies, ‘wait, you didn’t have a goose that sat outside your chamber at night?!'” Megan Kerin penned the piece.

"Simple yet very effective," said taylorKmei465. "Will be forever scared of geese," Katerinamarie said. Stephanie Hilton stated, "That's so messed up, I'm going to try it tonight."

“My dad used a plastic lobster,” Sarah Davis acknowledged.

Taylor didn’t say how old her kids are, but according to the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, children aged one to two need 11 to 14 hours of sleep, and children aged three to five need 11 to 14 hours of sleep. This is a condensed version of the information.