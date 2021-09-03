Ursula is Leslie Grossman’s favorite character in the ‘American Horror Story’ universe.

The cast of American Horror Story returns to the franchise on a regular basis, portraying new characters in each season of the anthology series.

Some actors, like as Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, have been with the program from its inception in 2011, and Leslie Grossman, who made her debut in 2017’s “Cult,” has also been in multiple seasons.

And the actor is presently appearing in the horror show “Double Feature” in its tenth season, which is divided into two parts: “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.”

She plays Hollywood agent Ursula in the premiere, a no-nonsense businesswoman who will stop at nothing to get her way, and who has rapidly become Grossman’s favorite character on the show.

Grossman claimed she enjoyed portraying the agent because she was a “total sociopath” who got the “greatest lines” in an interview with This website about her character and what viewers can expect from the new season.

Grossman stated of the role, “There was just a lot in Ursula that I recognized in the individuals that I had come across professionally.”

“Just that complete contempt for everything involving a soul, and that the only objective is money, power, and success, and that some people are not burdened by a conscience.

“They wouldn’t be able to succeed if they had a conscience, and she’s a mix of many different people I’ve met and interacted with over the years.

“Obviously, this is an extreme example because those individuals were not killers, but you know what? They’ve become figurative murders in their drive to eliminate anyone who stands in their way, to utilize individuals for all their worth for their own advantage and then drop them when they’re no longer useful, that’s a murder in and of itself.”

Ursula makes it her mission to obtain the pills that writer Harry (Finn Wittrock) and others have been using to boost their skill in episode three of “Red Tide,” and she is unmoved by the evil that surrounds her.

When Harry’s daughter Alma (Ryan Keira Armstrong) kills police chief Burleson (Adina Porter) solely to consume her blood, Ursula doesn’t bat an eye.

