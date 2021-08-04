Updates on the Mask Mandate: Target and Kroger are among the businesses revising rules in the wake of the COVID outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed mask usage requirements, even for those who are fully vaccinated, due to a spike in COVID-19 infections linked to the extremely dangerous Delta strain.

Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors in coronavirus “hotspot” areas, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who noted that even those who are fully vaccinated can still spread the virus to others.

Mask mandates have been reintroduced in several locations, including Washington, D.C., and some companies are following suit. Employees in high-risk counties are required to wear masks by retailers like Kroger and Walmart.

