Update on Coronavirus: A Rise in Delta and Omicron Variants is Expected in the United States.

As the holidays approach and cold and flu season approaches, medical experts predict an increase in Delta and Omicron variant infections in the United States. Due to the vaccine’s availability, the White House claims that a lockdown will not be necessary.

If Omicron is found to be milder than the Delta version, it may be resistant to life-saving treatments, placing fragile people at danger.

According to Harvard researchers, a double-barreled increase of omicron and delta infections threatens to further burden hospitals already strained by Covid. https://t.co/61jtLEHaj While the omicron variety of the coronavirus is fast spreading across the United States, early indications suggest it may be less harmful than the delta variant, which is nonetheless causing an increase in hospitalizations. https://t.co/40zCuWIoK9 “Our delta surge is still going strong, and it’s getting stronger.” Dr. Jacob Lemieux added, “On top of that, we’re going to add an Omicron surge.”

COVID-19 instances with the Omicron variation account for 3% of all cases in COVID-19, and 13% of cases in New York and New Jersey. With instances on the rise in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan, the Delta variety remains the prevalent strain.

“Delta continues to be a driving force in cases across the country, particularly among the unvaccinated,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The present uptick is projected to continue. According to studies from southern Africa and Europe, the Omicron version of the virus is the most contagious.

“With Omicron, what we’ve got here might be a perfect storm in the weeks ahead,” Dr. Barbara Sattkamp Taylor, an infectious disease expert at UT Health San Antonio, told CNBC.

According to public health officials, people infected with Omicron have only had mild symptoms so far, and determining the severity of the new strain could take weeks.

“It’s only a matter of time before omicron becomes the dominant variety here, and I believe it will happen rather soon,” Dr. Michael Osterholm stated.

The increase in Omicron instances may prompt the need for booster doses, as the virus’s protection can wear off over time, according to health experts.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States is reporting 120,000 cases every day. It’s a 25% increase since before Thanksgiving. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 68,000 hospitalizations in the last two weeks, an increase of 21%.