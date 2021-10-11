Update from the Wedding Photographer Who Deleted the Bride and Groom’s Photos.

A wedding photographer who went viral after revealing how she deleted images from a newlywed couple’s big day has broken her social media quiet.

Last month, the photographer recounted how she decided to delete the wedding photos after being denied a 20-minute break “to get anything to eat and drink” on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread.

The woman, who works as a “dog groomer,” said she volunteered to photograph the wedding as a courtesy to the bride and groom for a fixed charge of $250.

However, when she requested a break from the groom, she was informed she had to “either be a photographer or go without compensation.” She went with the latter option, deleting all of the images she had taken over the day-long event.

Despite the harshness of her reaction, the woman received an outpouring of support on Reddit, with many criticizing the bride and groom’s behavior.

She’s now returned to the forum to provide an update on the situation after her previous post.

The photographer said on Instagram under the handle IcyReserve6995 that after their honeymoon, the bride called her to hear her “half of the tale.”

The groom “wasn’t forthright” with his bride about what transpired on their wedding day, according to the post, claiming her the images were destroyed due to “camera troubles.”

The photographer, on the other hand, was not having it.

“While I felt awful, I told her simply what occurred and reminded her that it’s no way to treat someone who is doing them a favor,” she added. “She had no idea what was going on and asked if there was any way we could fix it.” After a brief discussion, they agreed to an arrangement in which the pair will pay the photographer to take brand new images of the newlyweds. “She offered me the original $250, and I agreed on the condition that I would bail if either of them said one word of rubbish,” the photographer added.

The bride also turned down her offer to use the to recover erased photos from an SD card in her camera. This is a condensed version of the information.