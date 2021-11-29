Unvaccinated pregnant woman admitted to hospital with COVID wishes she had gotten the vaccine.

A pregnant woman who was unvaccinated and was hospitalized with COVID-19 and had to deliver her baby early after becoming seriously ill has advised other mothers-to-be to obtain the vaccine if they haven’t already.

Because she was pregnant, Anniree Muir, 23, from Bradford in northern England, was hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I am not anti-vaxxer,” Muir told Yorkshire Live, “but I was hesitant to take my jab since I was pregnant and worried about the effect it would have on the kid.” “Because the vaccination was so new, it made me wonder if it was safe or not.” Muir, on the other hand, said she was “startled” by how rapidly she fell ill after contracting the virus and that she regretted not taking the vaccine when it was first provided to her.

“I was astonished when I got COVID and shocked at how unwell I became,” she added. “My husband received his shots when given, and we were both very careful during the pandemic, scarcely venturing out.”

“I would have said yes to the vaccine if I could go back in time.” I’m going to acquire it right now if I can.” Muir’s symptoms were mild at first after being diagnosed with COVID in September of this year. Her condition gradually deteriorated, and she began to have respiratory problems. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance nine days after testing positive, when she was just under 30 weeks pregnant.

Doctors decided to deliver her baby boy through emergency cesarean surgery at the end of the month, citing health concerns.

“They told me the safest thing was for my kid to be born as soon as possible because my lungs were full of COVID and not expanding properly, and the baby was placing extra strain on my lungs,” Muir said.

“I was terrified when they told me that he would have to be born so soon.”

Jahleel, the infant, was delivered successfully, but he weighed only three pounds at birth. He was brought to the hospital’s neonatal section, where he was cared for for six weeks. The child was tested for COVID-19, but he was found to be negative.

“Fortunately, he was negative, but I couldn’t hold on. This is a condensed version of the information.