Unvaccinated people should pay for their own COVID testing, according to a former Biden adviser.

Unvaccinated persons should start paying for their own tests, according to Andy Slavitt, a former senior assistant to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team.

Slavitt said on CNN Thursday night that employers and schools could consider requiring employees to be fully immunized against COVID-19 or receive a negative test result every day.

“Look, if individuals say they don’t want to be vaccinated, which some people would say,” Slavitt told Anderson Cooper, “I believe it’s entirely legitimate to say that’s fine.” “We want you to come in an hour before work every day and get a negative test. Perhaps even on your own dime.”

“Until the point where people say, ‘You know what?’” Slavitt continued. It makes more sense to get vaccinated in the first place. If you give people the option, I believe you’ll see an increase in the number of individuals who choose to get vaccinated.”

The highly contagious Delta version of the virus is causing an increase in cases across the country. According to a New York Times data tracker, the seven-day average of new cases was 45,343 on Thursday, up 180 percent from two weeks ago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation now accounts for more than 80% of sequenced samples in the United States ( CDC).

The “overwhelming majority” of COVID-19 deaths, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, occur in the unvaccinated population.

“CDC’s message is clear: the greatest approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variations is to prevent sickness, and immunization is the most potent instrument we have,” Walensky added. “By establishing trust and confidence in COVID-19 vaccinations, we can continue to expand immunization coverage.”

According to the CDC, almost 63 percent of all vaccination-eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53 percent have been fully immunized. The vaccine is available to everyone in the United States who is 12 years old or older.

Slavitt applauded Republican politicians and pundits who are blaming unvaccinated people for contributing to the virus’ spread.

“It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated persons, not the normal folks,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey stated on Thursday. It’s the people who aren’t vaccinated that are letting us down.”

