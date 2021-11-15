Unvaccinated people in Austria face a $1,660 fine each violation.

According to the Associated Press, Austria has initiated a statewide lockdown for unvaccinated residents in a “dramatic” move.

Unvaccinated residents over the age of 12 should not leave their houses unless they are undertaking vital activities or having their COVID-19 immunization, according to the lockdown. Working, going to school, and going food shopping are all common activities. People who have just recovered from the infection are likewise subject to the obligation.

Those who break the lockdown can be fined by the police. If patrols discover an unvaccinated person violating the lockdown protocols, they may be penalized.