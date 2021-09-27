Unvaccinated New York State Nurse Disobeys Mandatory Vaccination and Will Work Until Escorted Out.

Many workers may lose their jobs as a result of the enforced COVID-19 vaccination deadline on Monday, but some, like New York nurse Krista Michael, have remained stubborn in the face of being driven out.

When reached for comment by This website, Michael stated that she will not quit from her position. “I’m going to work until they escort me out,” she declared.

The registered nurse at Unity Hospital, who has worked in the field for more than three decades, claimed she is not anti-vaccine, but simply needed more time to think about her options.

“I don’t want to be hurried into taking something,” she stated. My first plan was to give it a couple of years and see how those who had taken it fared physically in the next year or two. I’m not against vaccines in general, and I wouldn’t call myself an anti-vaxer; it’s just this one with the rush.”

After contracting coronavirus, the nurse said she already had some “natural immunity as a survivor” and expressed her dissatisfaction with how the vaccine mandate has been handled.

“As far as a mandate, I simply don’t believe it is the government’s responsibility to force me to take something if my career is jeopardized,” she stated. I’m disappointed that the governor [Kathy Hochul] thinks we’re a waste of time.”

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, announced last week that health-care workers dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated may not be eligible for unemployment benefits unless they have a legitimate doctor-approved medical accommodation request.

According to vaccination statistics from the state of New York as of September 22, 16 percent of hospital personnel are not properly immunized.

The highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant is still causing an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the United States, fueling the debate over whether or not health-care personnel should be vaccinated.

According to WorldoMeters, there have been 55,693 COVID deaths and nearly 2.5 million coronavirus illnesses in New York.

Hochul declared on Saturday that she is “steadfast” in her commitment to ensure that “healthcare personnel are vaccinated to preserve public health.”

To fill hospital staffing shortfalls, Hochul proposed using the national guard and out-of-state medical workers.

“I am,” Governor Hochul stated. This is a condensed version of the information.