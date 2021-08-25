Unvaccinated man urges people to get the vaccine after his 7 children contract COVID.

Unvaccinated guy who nearly died from COVID-19 has advised individuals who haven’t already gotten the vaccine to do so.

Ben Anderson, 42, of Cameron, Missouri, became ill at the end of June and was admitted to the hospital with COVID, eventually ending up in intensive care, according to The Kansas City Star.

The intensive care staff phoned his wife about six weeks ago to consider weaning him from the ventilator that had been keeping him alive for more than 20 days while he remained unconscious.

In a video message from his hospital bed, Anderson, who defined himself as a man of faith, said, “As a practitioner of Brazilian Jujitsu, one thing that we focus on a lot is defending against someone who is trying to submit us with a choke.”

“I consider myself to be pretty adept at defending the choke, but this COVID was beyond my abilities to defend and knocked me out. And if it hadn’t been for miracles and the assistance of nurses and doctors, my wife, I would have had no choice but to submit.”

“I wasn’t sitting around on oxygen when I became ill and nearly died. He remarked, “I was healthy and active until this happened to me and took me to my knees in ways we didn’t foresee.” “I would advise everyone thinking or debating whether or not to get the vaccine or whether or not to wear a mask to do so, if not for themselves, then for others around them.”

Anderson wasn’t opposed to getting vaccinated, but said in an interview with the Star that his busy job as a software product manager meant he “simply never had time” to do so.

Before he got sick, the 42-year-old said he was aware that COVID-19 had killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States, but he thought he was too tough to be one of them.

Anderson began to feel ill after attending a meeting in Chillicothe, Missouri on June 27, with symptoms including a persistent cough and a feeling of being “in a fog.”

Anderson claimed that he locked himself in his room for two weeks. COVID-19 infected all of his seven children living at home, ranging in age from three to eighteen.