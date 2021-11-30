Unvaccinated man urges people to get shots after his wife died of COVID and ended up in the ICU.

A 42-year-old Minnesota man is asking others to be vaccinated after he and his 20-year-old wife both contracted COVID.

Both the husband and wife were admitted to the hospital, but while Jeremy Voss survived the illness after two weeks in the hospital, Monica Voss, a 40-year-old mother of four, died on Friday. They were both unvaccinated.

Jeremy Voss told WITN that he had not been vaccinated because he believed that only persons with underlying health concerns needed protection from COVID.

“I just kind of assumed that if I had it, as healthy as I was, I’d end up like all my other pals,” he explained.

"I just kind of assumed that if I had it, as healthy as I was, I'd end up like all my other pals," he explained.

On October 31, Jeremy Voss posted from the ICU, revealing that he and his wife had both been admitted to the hospital. "If you don't have the vaccine, go get it," he wrote. This isn't worth it at all. I'm currently unable to leave my hospital bed and am reliant on an oxygen tube. So please go acquire it for yourself and your children's safety."

Faith Voss-Paulson, the daughter of Jeremy and Monica Voss, wrote a statement on Facebook shortly before her mother died.

“To my parents friends who thought they knew better,” she wrote, blaming disinformation for her parents’ hospitalization. To those who spread medical disinformation, to those who pushed my parents to blindly join you in your anti-mask and anti-vaccine crusade.

“I hope you’re delighted, and I hope you’re freaking proud that you were able to get my parents to utterly dismiss medical SCIENCE and tell their daughter who studies MEDICINE that she’s wrong.”

She went on to call anyone spreading COVID falsehoods "idiots." Her father apologized for not trusting her in a message she shared.

She went on to call anyone spreading COVID falsehoods “idiots.” Her father apologized for not trusting her in a message she shared.

The 42-year-old told how he and his wife met while she was on ventilator support. This is a condensed version of the information.