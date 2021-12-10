Unvaccinated international travelers will be quarantined in Brazil.

Brazilian officials stated on Thursday that unvaccinated overseas passengers flying into the country will be subject to a five-day quarantine, which will begin on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Brazil’s top health official, Antonio Barra Torres, the new policy will “discourage anti-vaccine tourism to Brazil.”

Brazil has had the second-highest number of COVID deaths, with over 616,000, after only the United States, which has just under 800,000.

In recent months, the pandemic in the Latin American country has slowed, with around 1,400 deaths each week in the last month, down from over 20,000 per week in April.

In addition to the previous requirements of submitting a negative PCR test before departing the country and filing a declaration with the country’s health regulator of their intentions to enter Brazil, the new measure will require travelers to quarantine for five days upon arrival in the city where they will be staying.

Before the person can return to public spaces after the quarantine, a second test must come back negative and a check-in with the local health office must be done.

It’s unclear how successfully authorities will be able to track the quarantines that are required, or how they will enforce them.

The decision by President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, who is apparently unvaccinated, comes as cases of the newly discovered Omicron form are being reported around the world, including in Brazil.

Medical experts are still trying to figure out how dangerous the new variety is compared to the current Delta form, which is responsible for the bulk of COVID cases.

The quarantine, Torres told the Associated Press, is “a deterrence and educative measure.”

The decision, which was reached by the ministries of health, justice, and infrastructure, as well as the government’s chief of staff, was published in the official gazette of the country on Thursday.

Fears of a new outbreak of the virus have forced many of Brazil’s biggest cities, including Rio de Janeiro, to cancel or curtail their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Rio’s Copacabana beach fireworks spectacular is a key tourist attraction, and Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Thursday that it will take place as planned. For a 16-minute spectacle, fireworks will be put in ten boats.

“There will, of course, be a meeting (for. This is a condensed version of the information.