Unvaccinated Fox viewers will get the Delta Variant, says ex-Trump COVID Czar Giror.

Unvaccinated Fox News viewers, according to Brett Giroir, who worked as former President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 testing czar, “will get the Delta variation” of the novel coronavirus if they are not vaccinated.

The Delta form, which first appeared in India, has caused a spike in new COVID-19 infections in the United States in recent weeks. While public health officials and doctors continue to believe that vaccines provide significant protection against the variant—particularly against severe cases, hospitalizations, and death—they are increasingly concerned about the unprotected.

Giroir, the former assistant secretary of health in the Trump administration, had similar worries in a Fox News appearance on Thursday. He projected that because the Delta form is substantially more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus, all unvaccinated Americans would surely contract it.

“Let me tell you something. You will get the Delta variant if you have not been immunized and have never had COVID previously. You will catch it since it is so contagious. We don’t know exactly what happens if you’ve had COVID before, but it appears that prior immunity isn’t as effective against Delta, and I’m very concerned that the evidence is mounting that even natural immunity won’t protect you against Delta,” Giroir warned during an interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.

Later in the program, he was asked about his evaluation again, prompting him to reiterate his reservations.

“Anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated and hasn’t had COVID before, the Delta version is so contagious that you will acquire it, it’s only a matter of time,” the former Trump administration official claimed. He compared the Delta variety to different flu strains, pointing out that even though people are immune to the flu, they can still become infected with new strains every year.

Giroir advised Fox News viewers to “get the vaccine,” emphasizing that it is “the way to save your life” and keep people “out of the hospital.”

The White House, Republican and Democratic leaders, as well as public health officials, have urged Americans to be vaccinated on numerous occasions. With the advent of the Delta variation, many people are becoming increasingly concerned about individuals who are still skeptical of immunizations. Doctors and scientists. This is a condensed version of the information.