Unvaccinated Austrians will be kept in lockdown and will be limited in their ability to leave the country.

Austrians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have recently recovered from the virus will no longer be subject to a nationwide lockdown as of Sunday, according to Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The lockdown will remain in place for the unvaccinated, as the country strives to overcome one of Western Europe’s lowest immunization rates.

Only 67.7% of Austrians have received all of their vaccinations. Tens of thousands of citizens have demonstrated against the lockdown and a vaccine mandate expected to take effect in the coming months.

People are only allowed to leave their houses for specific reasons such as food shopping, medical appointments, and exercise under the current lockdown, which began on November 22. Parents were advised to keep their children at home, but schools and day care institutions did not close their doors just in case.

While “it still takes a lot of convincing to convince people who haven’t even been vaccinated yet,” unvaccinated Austrians would be released from the lingering limitations if they received the vaccine, according to Nehammer.

“The unvaccinated are still being held hostage. I also understand how aggrieved the people who are harmed are “In Vienna, Nehammer told reporters. “At the same time, science offers the promise that by getting vaccinated, these problems will be quickly forgotten, and collective freedom will be lived together.” Those who have been vaccinated or who have just recovered from the illness will still be subject to some restrictions, such as wearing masks on public transit and in public areas, limiting the number of persons allowed to attend cultural events, and a restaurant curfew of 11 p.m.

Regions that are particularly afflicted by the epidemic can take more stringent steps on their own, according to Nehammer.

The government stated last month that a vaccine mandate will go into effect early next year, and said on Wednesday that more information on the mandatory immunizations would be released later this week.

During the shutdown, the country’s seven-day infection rate dropped by roughly half. On Tuesday, it was 535.6 cases per 100,000 population, down from almost 1,100 the day the lockdown began.

Nehammer was sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in two months on Monday, bringing an end to a period of uncertainty sparked by. This is a condensed version of the information.