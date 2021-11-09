Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers, according to Matt Amodio, “put other people’s lives at danger.”

Matt Amodio, a former guest host on Jeopardy!, has chastised Aaron Rodgers for appearing on the show without having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, has experienced controversy in recent days when it was discovered that he had not been vaccinated against the virus because he was afraid about blood clots and infertility after testing positive for coronavirus.

And Amodio, whose 39-game tenure as Jeopardy! champion lasted from the summer to October on television, has offered his forthright thoughts on the topic on Twitter.

The Yale Ph.D. candidate shared an article on Twitter that included a remark from Rodgers: “I consider myself to be a critical thinker… I am a firm believer in physical autonomy and the capacity to make decisions about your own body.” “Packers left tackle doesn’t defend Aaron Rodgers from blitzing linebacker, citing bodily autonomy,” Amodio said, expressing his displeasure. “Usually being dumb on #Jeopardy only costs 1. you 2. money,” he continued in a follow-up tweet, “but here he placed 1. other people’s 2. health in jeopardy.” On the same day that Amodio’s tweets were posted, fellow Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer insulted Rodgers, calling him a “peddler of pseudoscience.” Holzhauer ascribed bogus quotes to Rodgers and his fellow guest host on the evening, Dr. Mehment Oz, who won 32 games on Jeopardy! in 2019.

“Dr. Oz: I’m the only pseudoscientist who’s ever hosted Jeopardy!” “Aaron Rodgers: Hold on a minute playa,” Holzhauer wrote. Rodgers was one of a number of celebrities that auditioned to replace popular late host Alex Trebek, who left the show in April after a brief appearance. The episodes of Dr. Oz aired in March.

Several fans and previous participants opposed Oz’s hiring as a guest host on Jeopardy! in the same month that his episodes aired. A petition was also started on the internet, encouraging then-executive producer Mike Richards (and later-fired host) to leave the show sooner rather than later.

Oz’s promotion of “supplements that do nothing, legitimizing gay conversion therapy (which is illegal in California and 19 other states), harmful ‘cures’ for autism, and, most recently, the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19” were all at issue, according to the petition.

Meanwhile, in August, Rodgers informed reporters he had been "immunized" against COVID-19.