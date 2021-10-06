Unusual Flavors to Satisfy Your Travel Appetite

Discover awe and be inspired by cuisines and eating habits from throughout the world in the upcoming Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide (Workman, October). Here are some of authors Cecily Wong and’s favorite culinary experiences from the collection, ranging from an orange matchmaking festival in Malaysia to a bachelor’s stew served in a Moroccan bathhouse to the Midwest’s jiggly Jell-O salads.

The Midwest’s Instant Salads Minnesota’s Instant Salads

Salad is a regional phrase used in the American heartland that often has little to do with vegetables. Jell-O Salad, for example, sprang to fame as a simple, inexpensive way for women to produce something new and stylish. These molded salads, made with a packet of instant gelatin, could be filled with practically anything, sweet or savory.

Nebraska Beefy Handwarmers

Small stores dedicated to these spicy pork pockets were founded by members of the Russian-German community, and they were so popular that they developed a franchise. In 1949, the first Runza store opened. There are around 85 of them now. Runzas are eaten by the locals on a regular basis, but they’re especially plentiful at football events, where they’re utilized as edible hand warmers.

Bugs with a Cinnamon Flavor Taxco, Mexico

These ancient stink bugs, known as jumiles, are typically drenched with lime, wrapped in tortillas, and served while the bug’s scuttling legs are still fully functional. Because many residents think the insects are the reincarnation of their ancestors, an annual Jumil Day commemorating them is held on the Monday following the Day of the Dead.

Saulnierville, Nova Scotia’s Acadian Gathering Pie

Rappie pie requires 20 pounds of peeled, grated, and wrung-out potatoes, which must be done in tiny batches. They’re rehydrated with hot chicken stock, then placed into a casserole dish, topped with shredded chicken, additional grated potatoes, salt pork chunks, and butter dollops, and crisped in the oven. Processing this many potatoes takes time and collaboration, which is exactly the aim of a rappie pie: to bring the vanishing Acadian population of Nova Scotia together in fellowship.

South Africa’s Bunny Chow

Bunny chow is a hollowed-out chunk of soft white bread packed to the brim with curry that dates back to the time of apartheid. This is a condensed version of the information.