Unions and the City of New York have reached an agreement that allows unvaccinated workers to keep their jobs and benefits if they meet certain criteria.

Unvaccinated workers can keep their jobs and benefits if they apply for a religious exemption by November 2nd, according to a deal agreed between unions and the city. Those workers will be subjected to weekly testing. Other personnel who have not been vaccinated have the option of taking unpaid vacation until the end of June while keeping their health coverage. Employees who choose to get vaccinated will be permitted to return to work.

The city was sued by four unions over its vaccine mandate. The lawsuit involved the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees District Council 37, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831, and Service Employees International Union Local 300. The case has been dropped as a result of the religious exemption agreement.

In a statement, District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said, “We have struck an agreement that gives our people options.” “Individuals may now make decisions based on what is best for them and their families, and they can rest assured that they will have access to health benefits at this vital period.” “Vaccinations are vital to our recovery,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “and our city staff is leading the way.” The police and fire departments are exempt from the agreement.

The agreement, which is similar to one in place for teachers, confirms the city’s legal ability to impose the demand on unvaccinated employees in four unions.

Around 75,000 workers are covered by the agreement.

When the mandate went into force on Monday, some 9,000 city employees were placed on unpaid leave.

Thousands of cops have refused the vaccine, but the majority have sought for religious exemptions and are still working. According to the police commissioner, only a few dozen people have been suspended.

When the law went into force, more than 2,000 firemen requested sick leave, over twice the number regularly out ill at the fire department, where one in every five firefighters is unvaccinated.

Truck drivers are also expected to resign as a result of vaccine regulations, according to the Washington Newsday. It’s possible that the industry will lose as much as. This is a condensed version of the information.