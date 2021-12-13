‘Ungrateful’ Woman Slammed On The Internet For Complaining About Boyfriend’s Homemade Birthday Cake

A woman turned to the internet for opinions on whether she was “ungrateful” for her boyfriend’s efforts on her birthday, which included a home-cooked meal and a homemade cake.

The 33-year-old vented her frustrations on Reddit’s popular Am I The A**hole thread, where her post has received over 17,000 upvotes since it was posted on Sunday.

She began by stating that she had been dating Alex for nearly three years under the alias @ disappointment 6. He is the father of a 13-year-old girl.

When they met, Alex, 34, had a six-figure income and “had a decent property in a fine neighborhood,” while she had a “little lower earning job.”

However, the tables were reversed when he lost his job 18 months ago and had to take a considerably lower-paying employment as a result.

The birthday girl claimed she’s “helped a lot with the bills, generally half or more of them” since moving in with her father and daughter five months ago.

However, as her wedding day approached, she told her boyfriend that she wanted to “celebrate at a great restaurant near us,” which was already closed.

“Although it was more expensive, there was another one that was a little closer to us. When I suggested going there for my birthday dinner, Alex claimed he couldn’t afford it and that if we went, we’d have to share the tab. I was disappointed, but he assured me that he would produce something himself.

“The cake I desired was, perhaps, a little pricey. When I pointed it out to him, he stated he didn’t think he could afford it with Christmas approaching and that we’d have to split the bill. I told him I wasn’t going to pay for a cake for my own birthday, and he said he’d look into it “she penned

When her birthday rolled around, she wrote about her boyfriend’s efforts, writing: “He cooked dinner, and it was fairly nice, better than most of the meals we have, but not quite up to the standard of a restaurant meal.

“When he brought out the cake, however, it was something he had created himself.

“He apologized for not being able to purchase the finer cake, but he had created this one and. This is a condensed version of the information.