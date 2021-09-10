Under the proposed contract, Kelly Bates would be unable to continue working at NBC 10.

Kelly Bates, a meteorologist at WJAR-10 in Rhode Island, has revealed further details regarding her departure, despite calls for her to be reinstated.

Bates, who has worked for the Providence-based NBC affiliate for 17 years, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she was “no longer employed” by WJAR before sharing a sad TikTok video about her departure.

Following the news, an outpouring of support for the TV personality erupted, prompting a petition calling for Bates to return to her post.

Bates, an Emmy nominee, told The Boston Globe that she was “unable to continue” in her work under the terms offered.

“While I appreciate WJAR management leaders’ right to compensate staff with salary and benefits at their choice, I found myself unable to continue working at NBC 10 under existing arrangements,” she said in a statement.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. I enjoyed my position at NBC 10 and am heartbroken to be leaving after 17 years.”

According to The Boston Globe, Fletcher Fischer, the business manager for IBEW Local 1228, the union that represents NBC 10 employees, stated, “I know people are leaving left and right,” adding that the contract made to Bates was “insulting.”

Fischer, whose union represents on-air and off-air employees, stated, “People at the station enjoy to work there.” “However, folks must be able to pay their expenses at some time. And [Bates] demanded that he be treated equally.”

Fischer went on to say that Bates’ hours were dropped to part-time ten years ago, and that she had the option of picking up other people’s hours when they took time off. According to Fischer, those chances have now dried up, putting Bate in a precarious financial position.

According to the Boston Globe, Bates' newest contract offer was ultimately unappealing since it featured the continuation of reduced hours.